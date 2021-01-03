Illinois residents head to Indiana’s eateries to dine inside

Local News

by: AP

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this March 25, 2020 file photo, the dining section is closed off at East Side Pockets, a small restaurant near Brown University, in Providence, R.I. Desperate small business owners who hoped for a quick government lifeline to help them survive the coronavirus crisis are still without funds, instead battling red tape, wary banks and swamped computer systems. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

WHITING, Ind. (AP) — Some Illinois residents fed up with their state’s second ban on indoor dining amid the pandemic are heading to restaurants in adjacent Indiana so they can dine out with others.

When Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the Lincoln State’s second indoor dining ban in October due to surging COVID-19 numbers, many restauranteurs hoped the restrictions would be short-lived. But The Times of Northwest Indiana reports that three months later, restaurants in Illinois towns like Calumet City and Lansing that border northwest Indiana say they are seeing customers from Illinois lured away by Indiana eateries not subject to the same restrictions.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News

More Local News