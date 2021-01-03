Illinois residents head to Indiana’s eateries to dine inside

Tonight we see another round of snow from a low pressure system. While not as intense as Friday's storm, it is still worth taking a look at and it's impacts. Snow is already moving into Central Illinois, but so far it is pretty light compared to yesterday. Accumulations are going to be around 1" and less west of the Illinois River. East of the river snow is going to stick around a bit longer so at most accumulations could reach around 2 inches.

Once the system moves east of the area we will see colder temperatures in the western counties and even some spots of dense fog. Cloudy skies with some spots of sunshine will peak through Sunday, but overall more clouds than sunshine. More blue skies should be back in the forecast as high pressure fills in closer to the region early next week.