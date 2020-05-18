Illinois River approaching major flood stage prompts campground to evacuate campers

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois River at Peoria is entering moderate flood stage somewhere between Monday night and Tuesday morning.

It’s expected to crest around 27 feet at major flood stage between Thursday and Friday. Director of Fondulac Park District Michael Johnson says it’s causing people to relocate.

The park is bringing in crews to help make the move safe for everyone.

“Once we reach that point, we have to start pulling power. We have to bring in an outside company and actually pull transformers, so right now we are taking this day by day operation. We are gradually evacuating the campground as the water comes up. Where we are standing now, tomorrow will be under water,” said Johnson.

The park faced trouble in 2019 when the Illinois River broke into major flood stage, forcing the park to close.