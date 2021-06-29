Illinois River expected to reach minor flood stage by Thursday morning

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Due to the recent weather pattern dropping large amounts of rain across the area the last few weeks, some of the water will drain into the Illinois River.

“That 100 year rainfall event for a three-day total is just under nine inches for Central Illinois, and so what that means, is several places, again from South Bloomington, southern McLean County, Northern Dewitt and Piatt Counties, have gotten totals that were at or above that 100 year precipitation event or that 1% chance of having it on any given year. Really extreme event,” said Dr. Trend Ford, an Illinois State Climatologist.

Some of the region’s water will eventually drain into the biggest river in the region: the Illinois River. It’s expected to reach minor flood stage in Peoria by early Thursday morning.

“At the current forecast levels, not a whole lot of significant impact. Really, once we start getting above 22 feet and especially around 25 feet, we start to see more visible impact to the community,” said Darrin Hansing with the National Weather Service in Lincoln.

The ones seeing a bigger impact from minor flood stage will be low-lying areas right along the water. In central Illinois, smaller creeks and streams will be the ones to really watch because heavy rain is still in the forecast.

“Anybody along the smaller creeks and streams should be weather aware. Especially if we get heavy downpours, we are saturated. We can expect some increased ponding, especially if we get any kind of heavy rainfall across the area,” said Hansing.

The worst chance for local flooding along the Illinois River will be further downstream. Havana is expected to see a moderate flood stage by Friday.