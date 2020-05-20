Illinois River projected to cross railroad tracks at River Station

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois River is projected to cross the railroad tracks at the River Station as the National Weather Service in Lincoln said it is on the brink of major flood stage.

Peoria Public Works crews and Flood Fighters are continuing construction of what is currently a six-feet and growing wall of sandbags along the rear of the River Station. It stretches from the parking lot of Liberty Street to the Martinis On Water Street parking lot.

The latest projections from the NWS in Lincoln anticipate the river will crest at 27.7 feet by Friday morning.

Due to the rising waters, Peoria Public Works worked until Tuesday evening placing sand. By 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, workers were tying in sections of a different type of sand barrier system. Wednesday’s task is to erect a four-foot wall along the front of the building, a Peoria Public Works spokesperson said. Efforts are underway to complete the protective measures by the end of the day on Wednesday.

The barrier is intended to keep floodwaters away from the city-owned historic site.