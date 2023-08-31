SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Thursday that some roads and lanes that have been closed for construction will reopen, where possible, for Labor Day weekend.

The opening of the lanes will begin at 3 p.m. Friday and will close at 11:59 p.m. Monday.

IDOT sent out a list of Illinois roadways that will not be opened during that time. Visit IDOT’s website for the full list.

The following Central Illinois roads and lanes will remain closed over the weekend:

Knox County

Illinois 180 over the Spoon River just north of Williamsfield; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Marshall County

Illinois 17 bridge over the Illinois River at Lacon; closed, detour posted

Peoria County

Eastbound War Memorial Drive (U.S. 150) at Adams Street (Illinois 29) in Peoria; lane reductions continue.

Adams Street (Illinois 29) between Lorentz Avenue and Eureka Street; lane reductions continue.

Interstate 474 over Plank Road (Illinois 116) west of Peoria; lane reductions continue.

Bob Michel Bridge (Illinois 40) over the Illinois River; closed, detour posted.

Illinois 29 through Chillicothe; lane reductions continue.

Illinois 8 between Taylor Road and Heinz Lane near Edwards; closed, detour posted.

Tazewell County

Interstate 155 near Hopedale; lane reductions continue.

McLean County

I-55 between Lexington and Chenoa; lane reductions continue.

U.S. 24 about two miles east of Chenoa; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Macon County

William Street (Illinois 105) over Lake Decatur; lane reductions continue.

Champaign County

Interstate 74 between Cunningham Avenue/U.S. 45 (exit 184) in Urbana and two miles west of St. Joseph; lane reductions continue.

Westbound I-74 ramp to northbound I-57 in Champaign; closed, detour posted. Northbound I-57 ramp to westbound I-74; closed, detour posted.



La Salle County

U.S. 34 over Sutphen’s Run near Earlville; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Southbound I-39 about 5 miles north of I-80; lane reductions continue.

I-80 over the Fox River just east of Ottawa; lane reductions continue.

Livingston County

Illinois 17 between Illinois 18 and Illinois 23 southeast of Streator; closed, detour posted.

Bureau County