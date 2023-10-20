EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The left lanes on Illinois Route 116 as it passess through East Peoria will close on Oct. 23 for median work.

The Illinois Department of Transportation said the both the eastbound and the westbound lanes would be affected as the state route passes between Marina Lane and Centennial Drive.

The lane closures are part of the ongoing McClugage Bridge project and will take place from 6 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. each day through Oct. 27.

For the most current traffic pattern changes and other impacts, IDOT has launched a project website. In addition, site visitors can subscribe to receive construction updates and traffic alerts throughout project construction.

The eastbound McClugage Bridge is being replaced after more than 70 years of serving the Peoria metro area. Scheduled for completion in 2024, the new structure will deliver improved capacity and safety, reduced travel times and bicycle and pedestrian accommodations.