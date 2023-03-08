CHICAGO (WMBD)– SAT scores for Illinois high school students are continuing to drop in reading and math.

According to the Illinois Policy Institute, SAT scores declined by 10 points in reading and 13 points in math between 2021 and 2022.

“Declining SAT scores are another red flag when studying trends that tell us how our kids are doing academically. Tests are one important way we can measure student performance overall and understand how outcomes are changing for the kids in our schools over time. An examination of SAT data show kids are doing worse now than they were before the pandemic.” Policy Expert Mailee Smith

Illinois 11th-grade students will take the SAT this April.