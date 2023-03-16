PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Yesterday was National Small Business Development Centers Day and the impact they have on the success of our nation’s dreamers, innovators and doers.

The Illinois SBDC at Bradley University and Illinois SBDC International Trade Center held a special Support your Local SBDC Day open house.

Director Eric Sampson says they help entrepreneurs understand how to interact with the Secretary of State, Illinois Department Of Revenue, the IRS and navigate some of the responsibilities they’ll have as small business owners.

“We have people who have taken the natural resources in this area, such as the fish in the river… and turned them into burgeoning enterprises that are going to span all kinds of other offshoots and other supporting businesses,” Sampson said. “So you’ll find that the opportunities here are tremendous.”

He says there’s also a great resilience to our community and the people in it and they’re willing to take chances, risks and try new things.

Illinois Small Business Development Centers take people who have an idea and help them turn it into a tangible business.

“Small business really is the backbone of any local economy,” said Sampson. “What you’ll find is for every Amazon or Google there are going to be 20 or 30 small businesses that really contribute more to the overall beneficial growth of that area than just those large businesses.”

Clients, stakeholders, resource partners, community members and friends joined the conversation and shared posts with #SBDCDay.