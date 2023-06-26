CHICAGO (WMBD)– Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth announced tens of millions of dollars being awarded to Illinois transit systems on Monday.

A Senate press release confirms that $36,709,423 in grant funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation will be used as part of the Low-No and Buses and Bus Facilities Grant Programs.

The Low-No Program is meant to transition the nations transit vehicles to the lowest polluting and most energy efficient.

“Electric vehicles enable a cleaner future, and they also create jobs across the state,” said Durbin. “These federal funds provide Illinois’ transit systems with the critical resources they need to deploy the latest technology and maintain reliable, affordable services for Illinoisans.”

The Buses and Bus Facilities Competitive Program finances bus facilities capital projects, which encompasses replacing, purchasing or leasing buses or related equipment.

Grant Recipients in Illinois include: