Illinois second drive-thru testing opens in Mclean County

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBND) — Illinois’ second drive-thru testing facility opened Saturday at the McLean County Fairgrounds.

Patients can now get screened to see if they are eligible for COVID-19 testing by answering a series of questions. Testing is limited to four people per vehicle, and you must remain in your car for the duration of the test.

Healthcare workers and high-risk patients will receive priority for testing.

“The whole idea is to get as many people tested who are systematic or have signs of the disease as quickly as possible so we can contain this and bend the curve.” Flight Surgeon and National Guard Lieutenant Colonel Jim Avery

The testing site will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until the daily amount of 250 tests runs out.