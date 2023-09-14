SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) said Thursday that nonfarm payrolls saw almost no changes in August as they remained above the pre-pandemic number of total nonfarm payroll jobs.

“Illinois continues to benefit from long-term, post-pandemic statewide job growth and continued strengthening of the labor market,” said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. “The state continues its work capitalizing on opportunities to enhance investments in workforce opportunities and supporting a talented and diverse labor force with employment training and resources.”

The unemployment rate in Illinois increased by 0.1 percentage points to 4.1 percent in August.

The industries that saw the largest job gains in August were educational and health services (+4,400), leisure and hospitality (+800), and manufacturing (+400). On the other hand, the industries that had the most decline were professional and business services (-3,300), trade, transportation, and utilities (-1,100), and other services (-700).

“Stable employment figures this month combined with significant long-term improvements in the unemployment rate and job growth speak to the economic trajectory in Illinois,” said DCEO Director Kristin Richards. “DCEO remains committed to supporting our world-class workforce by providing resources and training, and by supporting jobseekers and job creators across the state.”

Illinois’ unemployment rate was 0.3 percentage points higher than the national unemployment rate reported for August. At this time last year, Illinois’ unemployment rate was 4.5 percent, so the state is seeing a lower number of unemployment at this time.