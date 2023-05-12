SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD)– The Illinois Senate passed House Bill 3224 on Thursday, highlighting future opportunities for children with disabilities.

Championed by Senator Dave Koehler (D – Peoria), House Bill 3224 will grant students with individualized education plans (IEP) and their parents would be provided information on the school district’s career and technical education and dual credit opportunities.

“This measure helps families and children with disabilities see the career options that are available to them,” said Koehler (D – Peoria). “Every child deserves additional opportunities outside the classroom.”

IEPS are plans that describe education instruction, support, and services that students with disabilities are entitled to receive

“By providing more information on these technical and dual credit opportunities, we are opening a door to possibilities these children didn’t know they had,” said Koehler. “This measure implements more communication between the instructor and the student, which will set them up for future success in the workforce.”

According to the National School Boards Association 2019 analysis, students with disabilities who were in career and technical education programs had an 89% graduation rate nationwide during the previous school year, which was 20% higher than the overall graduation rate for students with disabilities.