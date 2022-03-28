PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Illinois Senate Republicans are criticizing the state’s plan to address an Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund deficit.

On Friday, Governor J.B. Pritzker signed Senate Bill 2803 into law.

A portion of the legislation allocated $2.7 billion dollars from the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to pay toward the state’s $4.5 billion dollar Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund deficit.

“Reducing the future tax burden that would otherwise fall on the backs of businesses, large and small, and to protect worker’s benefits,” Governor J.B. Pritzker said.

Illinois Republicans argue that the legislation is only a partial fix, leaving a remaining $1.8 billion deficit.

“It severely shortchanges the amount we need to put into the trust fund to get it back to solvency,” said State Senator Win Stoller, (R-37th District).

In 2021, Illinois received $8.1 billion dollars in American Rescue Plan funds. Stoller said the decision to not fully fund the unemployment deficit will hurt Illinoisans.

“One is benefit cuts to employees, two is a major tax increase on our employers, and three is more debt,” Stoller said.

State Senator Sue Rezin (R-38th District) claimed instead of prioritizing the trust fund that Democrats spent federal dollars on other projects and proposals.

“Including $1 billion in personal pork projects in their districts,” Rezin said.

Last week, while discussing the bill, Pritzker criticized Republicans who voted against the legislation.

“Republicans chose talking points over real solutions,” Pritzker said.

Friday, Stoller said he isn’t merely sticking to talking points and there are real problems Illinoisans could face

“I don’t want any family to have to make a decision of am I going to get groceries, am I going to put gas in the car, or am I going to make that car payment. We cannot put the burden of solving this trust fund deficit on the backs of these employees that lose their jobs,” Stoller said.

Stoller added that he suggests using remaining American Rescue Plan funds and money from additional unexpected state revenue to address the issue.

According to a release by Stoller and Rezin, Illinois is one of nine states with outstanding trust fund debt.