Illinois senators introduce bill to benefit veterans during pandemic

WASHINGTON, DC (WMBD)– U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) and Susan Collins (D-Ill.) introduced bipartisan legislation to reduce Veterans’ healthcare costs and protect their access to healthcare during the pandemic.
Duckworth, a veteran, said the bill, the No Coronavirus Copays for Veterans Act (NCCVA), ensures that veterans are not expected to pay out-of-pocket for qualifying coronavirus preventative services.
“All Americans deserve access to the best healthcare possible— especially those who’ve sacrificed to defend our nation— and that healthcare includes the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Duckworth.
Congress passed the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act in March 2020, but veterans were excluded from benefits. The NCCVA is a direct response.
The benefits of the CARES Act were to waive copays for qualifying items, services, or immunization intended to prevent or mitigate COVID-19.
The NCCVA is accredited by American Veterans (AMVETS) and the Service Women’s Action Network (SWAN).