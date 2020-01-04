Illinois shops excited to sell bongs as pot law takes effect

CHAMPAIGN, Ill.– Owners of Illinois glass pipe shops are elated to begin selling bong paraphernalia after the state’s law legalizing recreational marijuana took effect.
CU Glass Connection part-owner Jeremy Sample says he and primary owner Owen Serpetis opened their shop Dec. 16 in anticipation of the new law that started Jan. 1.
Sample told The News-Gazette their main objectives are to bring some legitimacy to the glassblowing industry and prioritize American-made “quality over quantity.”
Products include a variety of dry pipes and water pipes that are crafted by glassblowers from Oregon, Washington, California and Arizona as well as by some local blowers.