SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — As you begin decorating for the holidays, make sure you refresh on some safety tips to keep your home safe this holiday season.

The Illinois State Fire Marshal shared some Christmas tree safety tips on Sunday.

The tips include how to pick the tree, place the tree, light the tree, and even what to do with it after Christmas.

Picking the Tree:

Choose a tree with fresh, green needles that do not fall off when touched.

Placing the Tree:

Before placing the tree in the stand, cut two inches from the base of the trunk.

Make sure the tree is at least three feet away from any heat source such as fireplaces, radiators, candles, heat vents, or lights.

Make sure the tree is not blocking an exit.

Add water to the tree stand daily.

Lighting the Tree:

Use lights that are listed by a qualified testing laboratory as some lights are only for indoor or outdoor use.

Replace any string of lights with worn or broken cords or loose bulb connections. Read the manufacturer’s instructions for number of light strands to connect.

Never use lit candles to decorate the tree.

Always turn off Christmas lights before leaving home or going to bed.

After Christmas:

Get rid of the tree after Christmas or when it is dry. Dried out trees are a fire danger and should not be left in the home or garage, or placed outside against the home.

Check with your local community to find a recycling program.

Bring outdoor electrical lights inside after the holidays to prevent hazards and make them last longer.

Facts: