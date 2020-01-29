Illinois State Police address DNA backlog

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.– The Illinois State Police and the Division of Forensic Service addressed the DNA backlog with the Illinois Senate’s Public Health Committee Tuesday.

During the discussion, ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly said the Illinois State Police Forensic Services laboratory system is one of the largest in the country and provides forensic support for all the police departments in the state. Kelly said the challenge is that for every five DNA assignment completed, six are created in the country.

To battle the overwhelming number of assignments, 22 new forensic scientists were hired in 2019 and 24 additional scientists will begin training this year.

Last year 13,793 cases were completed by 69 scientists.