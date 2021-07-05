Illinois State Police announce results from East Peoria Roadside Safety Check

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois State Police (ISP) announced the results of the Roadside Safety Check (RSC) that was held in East Peoria Friday and Saturday.

According to an ISP press release, the RSC was conducted by District 08 officers during the late evening hours of July 2 and the early morning hours of July 3 near Cedar Street at Edmunds Street.

The ISP stated that alcohol is involved in 40 percent of all fatal crashes in Illinois, and the RSC is meant to remove alcohol-impaired drivers from the road.

There were no arrests made for driving under the influence during the RSC, but there were a total of 26 citations/arrests made, as well as 12 written warnings issued.

Violations enforced included: Nine driver’s license offenses, five registration offenses, three other alcohol/drug arrests, and one occupant restraint offense.

More information about the ISP is available on their website.