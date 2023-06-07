MACOMB, Ill. (WMBD) — Two Bushnell teenagers were ordered held on $2 million bond in connection with a June 2 homicide investigation, the Illinois State Police announced.

Arrested were Davin M. Purden, 18, and Nicholas C. Lafary on charge of first-degree murder in connection with the death of Travis Purden, also of Bushnell.

On June 2, troopers were called to the area of the 600 block of Osbourne Street where they found Purden, 43, dead. He had suffered multiple gunshot wounds, the ISP stated.

The investigation, which used surveillance camera footage, pointed to the two teens, the state police. said. They were arrested on June 5 and brought to the McDonough County Jail where their bonds were set at $2 million each.

Lafary, who is 17, was charged as an adult, the state police said.

Troopers also took 37-year-old Patricia J. Purden of Bushnell and a 17-year-old juvenile female into custody for obstructing justice. Both are awaiting a bond hearing.

The state police said they would not release more information as it was a pending investigation.