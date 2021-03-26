Illinois State Police still investigating 2003 murder of 7-year-old Streator boy

STREATOR, Ill. (WMBD) — Friday, March 26, marks 18 years since 7-year-old Streator native Dalton Mesarchik disappeared.

He was reported missing to the Streator Police Department on March 26, 2003. The following day, his body was located in the Vermilion River, just south of Streator.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the case by working with the Streator Police Department, Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI and other offices in an attempt to solve the case.

To date, there have been approximately 2,000 leads opened and investigated- both within and outside of Illinois.

Additionally, there have been more than 500 items of evidence seized in the investigation.

There is a $50,000 reward for anyone with information leading to the arrest of those responsible for Mesarchik’s death.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact ISP Detectives by email at isp.dci.zone05@illinois.gov.