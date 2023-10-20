BUSHNELL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois State Police is investigating an incident in this small McDonough County town where a deputy shot at — but did not hit — a person coming at them with an ax.

According to an ISP spokesperson, the shooting happened at about 1:44 p.m. in the 500 block of North Washington Street in Bushnell.

McDonough County Sheriff deputies were in the area trying to arrest someone who was accused of aggravated domestic battery when that person approached the deputy with an ax.

The deputy who was involved fired several shots at the person who then fled. The suspect, the ISP said, was later arrested and found to have suffered no injuries. The deputy also wasn’t hurt.

As required by state law, the Illinois State Police is handling the investigation and has said no further information would be released.