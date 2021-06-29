Illinois State Police investigating death of inmate at Springfield area jail

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — After Sangamon County Jail inmate Bobby Joe Jimerson died Sunday, the Illinois State Police launched a death investigation.

According to a report, Jimerson, a Springfield native, collapsed as he was being taken to his bond hearing. Correctional staff attempted to provide medical care to the 62-year-old. They attempted CPR with no effect.

Jimerson was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased shortly after.

On Monday, an autopsy was performed, which showed no sign of injury or trauma.

A full toxicology report will be done in several weeks, per the report.