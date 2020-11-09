Illinois State Police investigating officer-involved shooting near San Jose

MASON COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — State police are investigating an incident after a San Jose police officer shot a person that led them on a high-speed chase.

A Logan County sheriff’s deputy tried stopping a car at a traffic stop near U.S. Highway 136 and Logan County Road 500 East Saturday morning. The driver kept going and led the deputy on a high-speed chase. A San Jose police officer later saw the same driver and also tried to stop the car.

Eventually, the driver stopped on Mason County Road 1200 North and ran into a cornfield. The San Jose police officer found the driver and after a brief encounter, shot the person. The report showed officers gave the suspect medical attention while emergency services were on the way.

The suspect was rushed to a local hospital with what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials with ISP said the incident is under investigation and no additional information will be released at this time.

