Illinois State Police officer under investigation after video of tense exchange with teenagers circulates social media

DUNLAP, Ill. (WMBD) — A cell phone video circulating Facebook is sparking outrage and an internal police investigation.

Latasha Johnson shared a post that caught the attention of dozens of people. Johnson declined to speak to WMBD regarding the, but in her post wrote, “My son thought this officer was going to kill him and his friend last night.”

In the post, Johnson notes her son was the driver in the video and gave a friend a ride. The friend is reportedly the daughter of an Illinois State Police Officer, allegedly the officer in the video.

In the video, you can hear the officer threatening people inside the car. At one point you hear the trooper say, “Get out of the car or I’m [going to] have you all arrested.”

The driver responds, ” I don’t want [any] problems.”

An Illinois State Police spokesperson sent WMBD a statement.

The Illinois State Police is aware of the incident depicted in the video. The ISP oath requires officers to maintain unimpeachable integrity, to be just, fair, and impartial and to protect the rights, property and lives of our citizens. The ISP Division of Internal Investigation has begun an investigation. The trooper in question has been removed from patrol duties and placed on administrative duty pending further investigation. We will always strive to earn a good reputation and maintain mutual respect with the community. All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Illinois State Police spokesperson, Beth Hundsdorfer

Another mom, Tiffinanie Collins of Peoria said this was not an isolated incident. She said early Saturday morning her son Anthony, who she said is also friends with the officer’s daughter, had a run-in with the trooper seen in the video.

That incident was not captured on video. Anthony said after seeing people get shot by police officers for grabbing their phones he was too scared to grab his and record.

“I thought I was going to die when he pulled the gun out,” Anthony said.

Anthony’s mom said she was in Las Vegas when this transpired. She had it was even more frightening knowing she couldn’t have gotten to him quickly.

Tiffinanie said the officer needs to be fired. “I want him to get off the force, if it didn’t happen to my son ain’t no telling what can happen to anyone else while he’s out there working,” she said.

Illinois State Police did not confirm the alleged incident.