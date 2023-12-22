PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)- The Illinois State Police is initiating their annual Drive Sober Get Pulled Over campaign for the holidays.

State-wide, Illinois State Police will be patrolling the highways and towns to make sure drivers get to and from their holiday celebrations safely. They’ve partnered with the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) and about 200 other agencies to be able to post troopers all across the state.

Public Information Officer of ISP Mellisa Albert-Lopez said that, “State-wide, top to bottom, you’re going to see more troopers out on the roadway. Our goal is to visible and to get those impaired drivers off the roadways to keep it safer for everyone else.”

There will be DUI check-points and any car not abiding by the speed limit or at risk for having an impaired driver, will be pulled over. The Illinois State Police said that if you see someone driving that you believe to be impaired, call 911 and provide a description of the car and location where the car was seen, license plate identification will also help the police locate the car.

The It’s Not a Game campaign is also partnered with Drive Sober Get Pulled Over campaign and troopers are reminding drivers that you can’t “press reset right before the accident”. Public Information Officer with the Illinois State Police, (NAME) said “quote”.

The Drive Sober Get Pulled Over campaign will last through January 2, 2025.