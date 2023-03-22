MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD)– Troop 5 of the Illinois State Police (ISP) conducted an enforcement period over St. Patrick’s Day weekend.
194 traffic stops were conducted, the results are posted below:
• 153 Citations Issued
• 129 Written Warnings Issued
• 7 Impaired Drivers Arrested
• 25 Distracted Driving Violations
• 13 Seatbelt Violations
• 10 Criminal Arrests which included 4 felony arrests
• 1 Firearm seized from a convicted felon
Troop 5 Commander Tim Sweeney stated, “We will continue to work with our local law enforcement partners to remove criminals and impaired drivers from our communities and roadways.”