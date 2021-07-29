Illinois State Police release July enforcement patrols

METAMORA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois State Police (ISP) released results of nighttime enforcement patrols (NITE), alcohol countermeasure enforcement patrols (ACE), and occupant restraint enforcement patrols (OREP).

NITE was conducted in Peoria and Tazewell Counties by ISP District 8 officers and is designed to keep the roads safe by removing alcohol-impaired drivers.

Alcohol is involved in over 30% of fatal crashes in Illinois, and the following citations were issued during the patrol:

ACE patrols were also conducted in Peoria and Tazewell Counties during the month of July.

OREP’s message is targeted towards those who choose to ignore the safety belt and child restraint laws. This project was funded by the Illinois Department of Transportation, Division of Traffic Safety.