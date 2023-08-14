SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD)– Schools in Central Illinois are coming back into session, and Illinois State Police are reminding drivers to watch out for increasing foot traffic.

An ISP news release wants drivers to know that back-to-school season will see an increase in pedestrians and bicyclists in traffic.

Motorists are reminded to be alert while driving through streets with parked cars that may conceal a child. Unless otherwise posted, pedestrians have the right-of-way at crosswalks. Parents and caregivers should also educate their children on proper crosswalk procedures and the importance of not running in between parked cars. Knowledgeable pedestrians and motorists can prevent tragedies. Illinois State Police

ISP encourages drivers to be vigilant even outside crosswalks, obey posted school zone speed limits, and avoid distracted driving.

