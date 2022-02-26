PONTIAC, Ill. (WMBD) — Minor injuries to an Illinois State Police Trooper were the result of a drunk driver crashing into their vehicle early Saturday morning.

Just before 1:30 a.m., officials were investigating a two-vehicle crash on South Prospect Road at hall Court in Bloomington, which involved an Illinois State Police (ISP) trooper.

An ISP District 6 Trooper parked their marked squad car at the location and had the emergency lights activated while assisting a Bloomington Police Department (BPD) officer with a DUI investigation.

A Volkswagen Utility, traveling southbound on Prospect, did not stop and struck the rear end of the ISP squad car. The Trooper was treated at an area hospital for minor injuries.

The driver of the Volkswagen, Michael A. Tibbitts, 24, of Bloomington, was arrested by BPD for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and cited for a violation of Scott’s Law, along with other traffic violations.