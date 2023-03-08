PESOTUM , Ill. (WMBD)– A two-vehicle crash involving an Illinois State Police (ISP) squad car led to a Scott’s Law violation early Wednesday morning.

According to an ISP press release, an ISP Trooper was stationary in a construction zone on Interstate 74 westbound with emergency lights activated. All traffic at the time was being diverted off Interstate 74 westbound onto exit 197 for construction in the area.

A brown 2023 Mack truck tractor hauling three truck tractor units, traveling westbound, failed to follow the designated traffic diversion, drove through the barricades, struck the Exit 197 sign, and then struck the ISP squad car.

The trooper inside the squad car was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the truck, 46-year-old Thomas Mbongo of Urbana was issued citations for failure to yield to a stationary emergency vehicle and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

This makes the eighth time there has been a Scott’s Law violation in 2023 for Illinois.

ISP reminds the public that when approaching an emergency vehicle with lights activated, drivers are required to slow down and move over.