CHICAGO (WMBD)– Illinois State Police are warning the public to be alert for any sign of hate crimes or extremist activity on Feb. 25, or the “National Day of Hate.”

According to ISP Facebook, there has been an increase in online violent extremist messaging as Neo-Nazi/Anti-Semite groups have dubbed Feb. 25 “National Hate Day” and are encouraging others to engage in hate actions this coming weekend.

ISP implores everyone to report any suspicious vehicles, circumstances, or individuals.

The Illinois Statewide Terrorism & Intelligence Center has communicated with community organizations and will continue monitoring intelligence platforms.