SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — To reduce the time people have to wait along the side of the road waiting for a state trooper, the Illinois State Police is rolling out a online crash reporting system.

The new system, dubbed the Civilian Crash Reporting System, will allow a person to create a crash report online without having to wait roadside for the trooper to arrive.

State police say this will increase public safety as they can file their report from a safer location than the side of the road and it allows troopers to respond to higher priority calls.

“For simple crashes where only one car is involved and no one is injured, the ability to file a report online instead of along the road will make it safer for drivers and our Troopers, and eliminate the need to wait for a Trooper to make the report,” said State Police Director Brendan Kelly.

Such a report can only be done if the incident involves a single vehicle with no injuries. Also, it must occur on a state or federal highway.

Drivers involved in a multiple vehicle crash or when there are injuries will not be able to complete a report online.

The public can create a report by going to the ISP website and clicking on Crash Reports under Quick Links, Complete A Crash Report Online.

Once the report is successfully submitted, the individual will get a unique “receipt number” and he opportunity to print their completed crash report, which they can provide to their insurance company if needed. Individuals will still be required to pay $5 to obtain the final approved crash report, which can be done online at https://isp.illinois.gov/CrashReports/EPay.

To view a tutorial on how to use the CCRS, please visit https://youtu.be/2ZnhYoZhleU.