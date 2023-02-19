TOULON, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly said the agency will conduct an independent investigation into a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened in Toulon Saturday morning.

Preliminary information showed at about 6:30 a.m. Saturday, officers with the Henry

County Special Operations Squad attempted to execute an arrest/search warrant at a residence between N. Olive and E. Commercial Streets.

When officers encountered the suspect inside his apartment, the suspect reportedly attempted to strike officers with a machete. Officers then shot the subject, who was then taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

No officers were injured during the incident.

ISP will submit the case to the Stark County State’s Attorney once the agency completes its investigation.

Those with information about this investigation are encouraged to contact ISP DCI at (309) 693-5015.