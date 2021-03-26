Illinois State Police Trooper dies in single-vehicle crash

PESOTUM, Ill. (WMBD) — Members of the Illinois State Police are mourning the loss of a trooper who died Thursday morning, March 25.
ISP Director Brendan Kelly announced that around 10:40 a.m., 45-year-old Trooper Todd Hanneken was driving his squad car when he was involved in a single-vehicle crash.
Trooper Hanneken had to be removed from the squad car, was he was life-flighted to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
He later died at the hospital just before noon.
“It is with profound heartache and unfathomable sadness that I inform you of the death of Trooper Todd Hanneken. We are asking the public to respectfully give consideration to the family of Trooper Hanneken and the ISP while we grieve and work through this tragedy,”Brendan Kelly, ISP Director