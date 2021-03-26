Illinois State Police Trooper dies in single-vehicle crash

PESOTUM, Ill. (WMBD) — Members of the Illinois State Police are mourning the loss of a trooper who died Thursday morning, March 25.

ISP Director Brendan Kelly announced that around 10:40 a.m., 45-year-old Trooper Todd Hanneken was driving his squad car when he was involved in a single-vehicle crash.

Trooper Hanneken had to be removed from the squad car, was he was life-flighted to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

He later died at the hospital just before noon.