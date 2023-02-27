JOLIET, Ill. (WMBD)– Drivers failing to yield to emergency vehicles has led to a Scott’s Law-related injury for the third time in two months.

According to an Illinois State Police (ISP) press release, an ISP trooper was investigating a previous crash on the right shoulder of Interstate 55 at Ill. Rt. 59 with emergency lights on.

A silver Nissan Altima traveling northbound on Interstate 55 failed to yield to the stationary emergency vehicle and struck the left rear side of the squad car.

An ISP trooper and K9 were inside the vehicle during the collision. The trooper was transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. the K9 was uninjured.

The driver of the Nissan, 24-year-old Tanner Poppenhager was issued a citation for Scott’s Law- Failure to yield to a stationary emergency vehicle.

This year, ISP has had six Scott’s Law-related crashes. ISP is reminding the public of the requirements of the law.

When approaching an emergency vehicle, or any vehicle with their emergency or hazard lights activated, drivers are required to slow down and move over. A person who violates Scott’s Law, commits a business offense and faces a fine of no less than $250 or more than $10,000 for a first offense.