CHICAGO (WMBD)– The fourth Scott’s Law related crash of 2023 occurred Saturday evening.

According to the Illinois State Police Facebook, officials investigated a two-vehicle crash involving an Illinois State Trooper’s squad car on Interstate 290 Westbound and East of Higgins Road in Cook County.

The trooper was stationary on the left shoulder with emergency lights activated, while handling a crash.

A westbound blue Volkswagen Tiguan failed to yield to the stationary emergency vehicle and struck the rear of the ISP squad car. The trooper was inside the squad car at the time of the crash was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Jasmine Solano, 27, of Des Plaines was issued citations for Scott’s Law. Those citations included failure to yield to stationary emergency vehicle, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, and illegal transportation of alcohol by driver.

The Move Over law, or “Scott’s Law”, states that when approaching an emergency vehicle, or any vehicle with their emergency or hazard lights activated, drivers are required to slow down AND move over.

A person who violates Scott’s Law commits a business offense and faces a fine of no less than $250 or more than $10,000 for a first offense. If the violation results in injury to another person, the violator’s driver’s license will be suspended for a mandatory period of anywhere between six months and two years.