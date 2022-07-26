PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — More resources could be coming to help those with disabilities across the state.

Illinois State Treasurer, Michael Frerichs, visited Advocates for Access in Peoria Heights Tuesday. Frerichs spoke with the community about the changes he wants to see in the Achieving a Better Life Program (ABLE).

Established in 2014 by Congress, ABLE is a savings and investment account. It allows a person with a disability and their families to save their own money for personal expenses without losing benefits.

Frerichs said he is fighting to raise the age of eligibility from 26 years old to 46 years old.

“The disability would have to have manifested itself before age 26 so someone who is 29, 40… if they’ve had their disability before 26 they can still open their account today,” said Frerichs.

Frerichs said raising the age would provide more relief for those with disabilities.

In order to change the age, Frerichs said the community needs to advocate together.