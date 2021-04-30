Illinois State Universities Gamma Phi Circus to hold first-ever virtual show Saturday

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Having to cancel their 2020 performance due to COVID-19, Illinois State Universities Gamma Phi Circus is taking its yearly show virtual this year, as in-person performances in front of crowds are still restricted at Redbird Arena.

“Honestly it would have broken my heart to tell the students again that we would have had to cancel, so we weren’t able to have a performance in front of an audience, but we were able to record and now we can stream that show to the world,” said circus director Marcus Alouan.

Sophie Remmert, President of the Gamma Phi Circus, said it wasn’t easy putting together a show with COVID-19 restrictions.

“It added a lot of extra time to our practices, likewise we haven’t been able to touch at all, so tricks where you need two people, we’ve found ways to be unique and just come up with a totally different trick that nobodies ever done before because nobodies’ been in a situation like this,” said Remmert.

She said despite challenges, the team is grateful to be able to put on a performance this year.

“It has been so humbling to be able to practice, to be able to put on a show, the only other collegiate circus is at Florida State (University) and their show is canceled, there’s not a lot of performing troops putting on productions now so it’s been really great,” said Remmert.

Alouan said he’s proud of the students for keeping high spirits this year.

“The students of the Gamma Phi Circus have shown their resilience to a level that I could have never expected, or even hoped for, they’ve just been amazing with anything we’ve thrown at them they’ve done incredibly well,” said Alouan.

You can purchase a ticket to the 2021 Gamma Phi Circus virtual show on their website.