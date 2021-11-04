Illinois State Universities Mennonite College of Nursing community show support to local nurses

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Thursday night, members of Illinois State Universities Mennonite College of Nursing Community came together, showing support for local nurses in the area.

Members of the college of nursing past and present hoped to “Light up the Night” with candles and balloons.

The goal: to provide encouragement to nurses working at both Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal, and OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.

Teresa Novy, a Registered Nurse with Carle Health, and a full-time faculty member at the Mennonite College of Nursing, said students in the college of nursing are mentored by staff at both hospitals, and they want to show their appreciation in return.

“We really thank them for everything they do, we know that nurses are going through a lot of fatigue right now because of all the work they’ve been doing through covid, and just to have it come from the college to them, and how appreciative they are for what they do for our students,” said Novy.