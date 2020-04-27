Illinois State Universities Research Symposium transitions online

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Nearly 100 abstracts, posters, and PowerPoint presentations put together by students at Illinois State University are online free for the public to view.

Students spend the semester gathering research to create the projects and leaders say, despite COVID-19, cancelling the event was never an option.

“Research is one of the core values of teaching and learning that we have here at Illinois State University, it’s just part of our DNA. To have students not take part in that really wasn’t an option for us, we need to find ways to still let students have this creative and scholarship outlet,” said Assistant Director of Media Relations at ISU Rachel Hatch.

The symposium allows students to express their knowledge on a specific subject and communicate their findings to the public.

Hatch says this sets students up for success in their careers.

“When you’re talking about a chemistry student, if that student isn’t figuring out how to publish, how to put together research, how to present it then you’re not preparing them for that next step. Whether it’s in pharmaceuticals or getting a doctorate and going onto teach themselves,” said Hatch.

The online symposium will be available for the next two weeks.