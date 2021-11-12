Illinois State University alerting students about handgun seen near campus during road rage incident

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois State University(ISU) alerted the community after a person was seen with a handgun near Locust and Main Street Friday.

According to ISU updates on Facebook, a person was seen with a weapon during a road rage incident.

The suspect’s vehicle was last seen traveling Northbound, away from campus, on School Street near Willow Street at 11 a.m.

According to Normal Police, the weapon seen during the incident was reported to be a handgun, and there is currently no threat to campus.

Normal police also said that this incident is not related to the person with a gun seen near ISU Thursday.

Police are continuing to investigate this incident, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Normal Police at 309-454-9535.