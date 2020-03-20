Illinois State University announces plans for virtual commencement ceremonies

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD)– Illinois State University has announced its plan’s to hold virtual commencement ceremonies in May.

This is one of two options the University is offering students after the spring semester was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the announcement, Illinois State University said that the web-based ceremonies will include remarks from president Deitz along with an opportunity for students to submit photos for virtual recognition. A commencement program book, diploma, and diploma cover will be mailed to graduates.

Students who want to walk across the stage still will have the option to participate in the Winter graduation ceremonies Saturday, Dec. 12.

Students who have completed the application for spring or summer 2020 graduation will receive additional information. Updates can also be found on the university’s Graduation Services website.