Illinois State University begins search process for 20th president

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) – Illinois State University is starting the process of looking for the school’s next president.

The university’s Presidential Search Committee held its first meeting Monday.

Current President Larry Dietz is retiring on June 30th, after serving in that position since March 2014.

The committee is made up of 32 people, and their role includes screening applications and interviewing candidates.

The Chairperson for the ISU Board of Trustees says creating a diverse committee is important.

“That is an important value and goal of our university and if we’re going say that is a value and goal of our university, it needs to be a value and goal of our search committee. That’s why we have faculty, we have staff, we have students, we have people who live in town, we have people like myself who live in the Chicago-land area” said Julie Annette Jones, ISU Board of Trustees Chairperson.

Global search firm WittKieffer will also assist the committee. Jones hopes the search for a new president will be finished by the end of the academic year.