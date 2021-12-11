Illinois State University Board of Trustees approve construction of athletics indoor practice facility

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — At a special meeting of the Illinois State University Board of Trustees Saturday, the board approved a resolution for the construction of an indoor practice facility, where the current football practice field is located.

ISU Director of Athletics Kyle Brennan said the project, which is not to exceed $11.5 million, will be funded primarily though the departments fundraising efforts, as well as other income generated by athletics.

“We’ve raised close to $7 million, so we’re well on our way, and we feel we’ve got great momentum, we’ve got a lot of great donors who’ve already stepped up, but a lot of people we have yet to ask, because, as you know, we really weren’t able to go out and start a campaign yet until we got approval for this project from the board today,” said Brennan.

“Although the facility will feature a 100 yard football field, he said this space will give all of the school’s outdoor athletics programs a place to practice during winter months.

“Weather can be tough here in Illinois, but at the same time, we haven’t had a space for them to go,” said Brennan, “All those sports have an opportunity now to practice in the winter, indoors.”

He said maintenance costs for the facility will be covered by the department renting the space to local community sports teams on night’s and weekends, which he added, could help expose youth in the community to ISU.

“It’s a great opportunity to bring the community to campus, cause those are future Redbirds, not just athletes, so we really want to partner with the community to give an opportunity for everyone who needs it to come and practice, play and compete in our space,” said Brennan.