Illinois State University Board of Trustees approved employment contract with new president

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois State University Board of Trustees approved the employment contract with their incoming president Saturday.

According to University staff, the board of trustees approved the contract for Dr. Terri Goss Kinzy to be Illinois State’s 20th president. The contract will last from July 1, 2021, to July 30, 2025.

Kinzy has more than 25 years of experience in higher education and is currently the Vice President of research and innovation at Western Michigan University. She will be the first female President of the University.

Kinzy will succeed Larry Dietz, who has served as president since 2014. Dietz will retire June 30.

Trustees also approved a $40,000 performance bonus for Dietz. The bonus is stipulated in his employment contract based on his annual performance review and Academic Senate survey results.