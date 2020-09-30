Illinois State University campus COVID-19 testing on the way, authorities say

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois State University (ISU) will soon be able to process its own COVID-19 tests right on campus.

ISU is working with the University of Illinois to open a saliva-based testing site in the science lab building across from Watterson Towers. Last week, the university started randomly testing students that live in on-campus residence halls and is now strongly encouraging those in face-to-face instruction to also get tested.

University Testing Coordinator John Baur said having a testing lab on campus will have many benefits.

“The big advantage of doing a testing site here is were going to be able to do a lot more tests and get the results much quicker, we should be able to get same-day results,” said Baur.

Baur said once the testing site opens, students will be able to work there and get hands-on experience.

The site is expected to open in November.

