NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois State University students and staff will get one more day of winter break as classes have been canceled Tuesday due to forecasted windchills.

All classes including in-person, hybrid, and online have been canceled and will not be delivered remotely, the university said.

Residence halls and residential dining centers will be open for students on Tuesday, but all other campus buildings will be closed.

The university expects to reopen on Wednesday.

For more information, visit ISU’s website.