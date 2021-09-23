Illinois State University community saddened by news of Jelani Day

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Thursday, the LaSalle County Coroner’s Office confirmed Jelani Day’s body was the one found on September 4 in the Illinois River in Peru.

Investigators, making the identification through forensic dental records and DNA testing and comparison.

Illinois State University President Terri Goss Kinzy shared her condolences in a release.

She thanked students for raising awareness of Jelani’s disappearance.

Students on campus said they’re saddened to hear the news and want answers.

“No one deserves to go missing and you know, find them like that, we need answers,” said student Samson Okunola.

They’re also encouraging other students to always be aware of their surroundings.

“Don’t go out by yourself, especially at night, be safe, always make sure that someone knows where you are at all times, make sure they have your location,” said student Brea Gaston.

There is still an ongoing investigation as to the cause of Day’s death.