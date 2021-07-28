Illinois State University following CDC recommendations, requiring masks on campus

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois State University (ISU) updated some of its COVID-19 policies Wednesday after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), updated its guidance for universities and colleges.

According to a press release from the university, masks or face coverings are required in all public indoor spaces starting Thursday, July 29. Public spaces include classrooms, conference rooms, hallways, restrooms, break rooms, dining facilities, elevators, and public spaces within on-campus residential living environments.

The CDC’s recent recommendation encourages individuals in counties with substantial or high transmission rates to wear masks in public places. McLean County is currently at a substantial transmission level.

Illinois State University President Terri Goss Kinzy is encouraging all students to get vaccinated to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“As a biomedical scientist who, for decades, has studied aspects of the process underlying the new COVID vaccines, I support the scientific evidence that COVID vaccination is the most effective strategy to keeping our community healthy,” Kinzy said.

All students who cannot prove that they are vaccinated will need to take a COVID-19 test weekly. Students will be able to begin submitting their vaccination records to the secure patient health portal starting July 29, at 8 a.m.

More information about ISU’s updated COVID-19 policy is available on its website.