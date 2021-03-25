Illinois State University graduate teaching assistants hold silent protest

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Since October of 2019—Illinois State University union graduate teaching assistants have been working to form a contract agreement with the school for higher pay.

Thursday, March 25 in front of Hovey Hall, some of those teaching assistants staged a silent protest.

Protesters put duct tape over their mouths and held signs claiming the university is threatening discipline.

The teaching assistants said since they are not under contract, they should be able to encourage other unions to go on strike, as well as be able to participate in other union strikes themselves.

“It’s not easy to strike. There are lots of steps you have to go through. So the idea that another union on campus can go through all the legal steps, and me, as an individual can have an opinion and then be disciplined by the university, is unacceptable,” said Isabel Samuel.

Samuel, a member of union local 73, said they’ve tried telling the university about their situation.

“They want me to get a second job on top of, I’m taking 10 credit hours as a graduate student, I work 20 hours for the university, that’s my assistantship, I’m now working another 8 hours because I’m now a senator on the academic senate, when am I supposed to have time?” said Samuel.

She said the ultimate goal, not having to worry about money, making it month to month on the teacher assistant’s current pay.

“All we’re trying to do, is get enough money for enough people, that they don’t need to go to the food pantry every week anymore, or that they don’t need to apply for housing assistance, or take on roommates,” said Samuel.